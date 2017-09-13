Japandroids – “North East South West” Video

Japandroids aren’t big on music videos — they’ve only made one other one, for “The House That Heaven Built” — but today they’ve released a new one for their Near To The Wild Heart Of Life track “North East South West.” It’s a sorta sequel to their first one in that it yet again follows the band on tour, this time through Europe. The band explains in a statement:

Our first and only previous music video, for “The House That Heaven Built,” was originally designed simply to document one week in the life of Japandroids on tour in America. But as time went by, it inadvertently became not only the best visual document of Japandroids in 2012, but of the whole Celebration Rock era. Directed by Jim Larson, it captured all the action of the road, and offered a brief glimpse into the lives we led for nearly two straight years. Conceived as a sequel, this video, very appropriately for “North East South West,” documents another week in the life of Japandroids on tour, this time in Europe. Filmed primarily in Spain, Italy, and Portugal, Jim Larson returns to the road to capture what has changed in the preceding years (and what hasn’t).

Watch below.

Near To The Wild Heart Of Life is out now on Anti-. Read our interview with Japandroids here.