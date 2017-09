Horror genius John Carpenter will release a new album on Sacred Bones this fall. It’s called Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, and today, Carpenter debuted a self-directed video for the theme from Christine (1983). The short clip is a reimagining of the film, and it’s the first thing Carpenter’s directed in seven years (the last film he helmed was 2010’s The Ward). Watch below.

Christine is out 10/20 via Sacred Bones.