Those Darlins’ Jessi Zazu Dead At 28

Those Darlins singer Jessi Zazu has died. She was 28, The Tennessean reports. Zazu died following a battle with cervical cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2016.

Those Darlins were a mainstay of the Nashville alternative rock scene, releasing three albums between 2009 and 2013. They broke up in 2016, after which Zazu was diagnosed. “I don’t know what lays in store, but I ain’t afraid anymore,” Zazu said in a statement announcing her diagnosis. “Yes, I guess I am a mystic mind after all.”

The Tennessean reports that “Zazu died surrounded by family, friends and fellow musicians who lined the waiting room inside Centennial Hospital’s intensive care unit.”

This article originally appeared on Spin.