Maggie Gyllenhaal Doesn’t Know Why Everyone Asks Her About Taylor Swift’s Missing Scarf

Taylor Swift has a song called “All Too Well” which was released on her 2012 album Red. The song is widely believed to be about Swift’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal and it boasts a memorable line about a scarf. “Left my scarf there at your sister’s house,” Swift sings. “And you still got it in your drawer even now.” Swift references the scarf again toward the end of the song: “But you keep my old scarf from that very first week/ ‘Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me.”

If we’re to believe that this song is about Swift’s imploded relationship with Gyllenhaal, and if we’re to believe that Swift’s songs are completely autobiographical, then Swift must have left her scarf at Maggie Gyllenhaal’s house. Jake only has one sister.

But Maggie Gyllenhaal disputes the assumption that Taylor Swift left The Scarf in her home. On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked the actress about the missing scarf, and she had no idea what he was talking about. When Cohen read the lyrics aloud to her, Gyllenhaal responded slowly, a look of confusion on her face. “You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?”

Either Gyllenhaal is truly confused or she really doesn’t give a fuck about Taylor Swift’s dumb scarf or her music. Watch below.