BADBADNOTGOOD – “Confessions Pt III” (Feat. Colin Stetson)

Last summer Toronto jazz-funk warriors BADBADNOTGOOD teamed up with experimental saxophonist Colin Stetson for a song called “Confessions Pt II.” Unfortunately, it was not an Usher cover, but it was still pretty good. More than a year later, the band has revealed another track from the same sessions, appropriately titled “Confessions Pt III.” Its combination of understated bass boom and melancholy woodwind geometry is so briskly propulsive that you might think you’re standing in a wind tunnel while suffering a personal crisis — which is to say this is a supremely lovely piece of music you should listen to immediately. Do that below.