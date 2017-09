Kllo, the duo of Melbourne cousins Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam (who you may also know from Nearly Oratorio), are nearing the release of their debut album Backwater. That’s the cover art above. It’s good cover art. Their latest single is good, too: “Nylon” is a hushed piano ballad haunted by electronic ghosts — a little bit London Grammar, a little bit James Blake, and all the way enjoyable. Listen.

Backwater is out 10/20 on Ghostly. Pre-order it here.