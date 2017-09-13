Stream Washer All Aboard

Washer’s excellent sophomore album is filled with wiry and introspective rock songs that sound like momentary flareups of some debilitatingly anxious thoughts. There’s 15 of them on All Aboard, and the Brooklyn duo made up of Kieran McShane and Mike Quigley improve and build on the template they started on their early 2016 debut in pretty much every way. We’ve heard a few tracks from it so far — “You’re Guess Is As Bad As Mine,” “Dog Go Bark,” and “Bass 2” — and now you can stream the entire thing via The 405 below.

All Aboard is out 9/15 via Exploding In Sound.