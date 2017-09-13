Marilyn Manson Calls Justin Bieber “A Real Piece Of Shit”

Last summer, Justin Bieber used Marilyn Manson’s likeness on some very expensive tour merch. (Basically just a regular Manson tee with “Bigger Than Satan Bieber” on the back.) The designer of the shirt, Fear Of God, said that he had gotten Manson’s permission for the t-shirt, but Manson has a different story in a new interview with Consequence Of Sound. Apparently, Bieber was already wearing the shirt when he met up with Manson, and told him that he “made [Manson] relevant again.”

“He was a real piece of shit in the way he had the arrogance to say that,” Manson said in the interview. “He was a real touchy-feely guy, too, like, ‘yo yo bro!’ and touches you when he’s talking. I’m like, you need to stand down, you’re dick height on me, ok? (laughs) Alright? So stand down, son.”

Manson says that he “took all the proceeds from those shirts from him. They didn’t even fight, they were just like, ‘yeah, we already know, we did wrong, so here’s the money.”

In another interview with Billboard Manson explains how he further punk’d the pop star with a fake offer to collaborate onstage: