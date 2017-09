Brands looooove to pair up unlikely artists to cover songs for commercials — see Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty’s “It Takes Two” Target ad — and the latest team-up is Cher and Future. The GAP got them to cover Sly & The Family Stone’s 1969 track “Everyday People,” and they Auto-Tuned the hell out of it. Future told People magazine that Cher was a “true performer and a legend,” which, like, yeah. Check it out below.

There’s no way they’re sitting on that staircase at the same time, right?