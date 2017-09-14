Weezer – “Beach Boys”

Weezer’s new album Pacific Daydream looms imminent, and we’ve already posted the early singles “Feels Like Summer” and “Mexican Fender.” Today, they’ve come out with a third, Beach Boys, and you will probably not be surprised to learn that it’s a dedication to Brian Wilson and his former bandmates. The song is incredibly goofy, and it features Rivers Cuomo doing his best to hit notes that are way outside of his range. Also this lyric: “Everyone wants to be cooler than everyone else / It’s a hip-hop world.” Check it out below.

Pacific Daydream is out 10/27 on Crush/Atlantic.