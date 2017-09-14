Radiohead Rework “Bloom” With Hans Zimmer For Blue Planet II

Radiohead’s The King Of Limbs opener “Bloom” is already a grand and sweeping piece of work, a song that builds high drama out of jittery rhythms and flickering blips and a measured dose of symphonic strings. It’s about to get a lot more orchestral thanks to a new collaboration with composer Hans Zimmer (pictured). The Guardian reports that Radiohead and Zimmer are creating a new version of “Bloom,” complete with re-recorded vocals from Thom Yorke, for the soundtrack to BBC nature documentary Blue Planet II. According to Yorke, “Bloom” was initially inspired by the first Blue Planet, so this represents a loop-closing of sorts. The reworked tune will reportedly debut 9/27 along with a five-minute teaser for the series.