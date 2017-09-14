Jessie Ware – “Alone”

Jessie Ware’s third album, Glasshouse, is coming out on 10/20. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far — “Midnight” and “Selfish Love” — and today she’s shared a third, the soulful and soaring “Alone.” It was co-written with Kid Harpoon, who helped out on three songs on Ware’s debut Devotion, including the great “Wildest Moments.” “I’m so happy to be reunited with Kid Harpoon on this one,” Ware said in a press release. “It’s a song about stealing time with your loved one, and longing for the simple declaration that they want the same.” Listen below.

Here’s her interview on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show:

Tracklist:

01 “Midnight”

02 “Thinking About You”

03 “Stay Awake, Wait For Me”

04 “Your Domino”

05 “Alone”

06 “Selfish Love”

07 “First Time”

08 “Hearts”

09 “Slow Me Down”

10 “Finish What We Started”

11 “The Last Of The True Believers” (Feat. Paul Buchanan)

12 “Sam”

13 “Love 2 Love” (Deluxe Edition Track)

14 “Till The End” (Deluxe Edition Track)

15 “Hearts (Acoustic)” (Deluxe Edition Track)

16 “Alone (Acoustic)” (Deluxe Edition Track)

17 “The Last Of The True Believers (Acoustic)” (Deluxe Edition Track)

Glasshouse is out 10/20 via PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.