The Clientele – “Everything You See Tonight Is Different From Itself”

The Clientele are back this morning with a third preview of their long-awaited comeback album Music For The Age Of Miracles. Following “Lunar Days” and “Everyone You Meet” is the nearly seven-minute “Everything You See Tonight Is Different From Itself.” With its understated electronic pulse and Alasdair MacLean’s low-register grumbling, it starts out sounding like the Clientele’s version of an Arab Strab song before the light bursts in one minute into the song. What follows is an extremely lovely, marginally psychedelic baroque pop odyssey that I highly recommend you listen to below.

Music For The Age Of Miracles is out 9/22 on Merge. Pre-order it here.