R.E.M. – “Mike’s Pop Song”

R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People is getting a 25th anniversary reissue. The entire album was remixed and remastered by its original producer (Scott Litt) and engineer (Cliff Norrell), and the deluxe edition contains a ton of previously unreleased material. There’s 20 never-before-heard demos, including two unreleased tracks called “Mike’s Pop Song” and “Devil Rides Backwards.” The most expansive of the deluxe editions includes the original album, the Live At The 40 Watt Club live album, all of the demos, and a Blu-Ray containing a high-quality mix of the album, all of the music videos, and the original press kit that came with the release. There’s also a 60-page book featuring unreleased photos and liner notes derived from new interviews with the band. You can hear “Mike’s Pop Song” below.

Here’s a trailer for the reissue:

The Automatic For The People 25th anniversary edition is out 11/10 via Craft Recordings. Pre-order it here.