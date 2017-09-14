Stream Chelsea Wolfe Hiss Spun

The gothic singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe has been making dark, heavy, atmospheric music for years. And on her new album Hiss Spun, she dives deeper into the world of underground metal than she’s ever gone before. Wolfe has excellent taste in collaborators; the new album features production from Converge’s Kurt Ballou, guitar from Queens Of The Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, and a guest appearance from former Isis lead growler Aaron Turner. And the LP finds Wolfe combining her swirling intensity with the merciless crunch of doom metal. The combination really, really works. We’ve posted the early tracks “16 Psyche,” “Vex,” “Offering,” and “The Culling.” And right now, you can stream the whole LP at NPR.

Hiss Spun is out 9/22 on Sargent House.