Burial – “Rodent”

Mercurial UK dubstep producer Burial is back with a new single, out next week and available to hear right now. “Rodent” is on the more uptempo side of Burial’s oeuvre, with an increasingly busy low-key pulse carrying along a series of eerie vocal loops and horn samples. You could even dance to it if you wanted to, which is kind of wild considering some of the headblown soundscapes he’s been crafting lately. Listen below, where you can also find Kode9’s tense and punchy remix of the same track.

<a href="http://burial.bandcamp.com/album/rodent-hdb113" target="_blank">Rodent (HDB113) by Burial</a>

The “Rodent” 10″ single is out 9/22 on Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.