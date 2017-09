Blue Hawaii are releasing a new album, Tenderness, next month. We’ve heard one track from it so far, “No One Like You,” and today the Canadian duo have shared a second. It’s a glitzy, spiraling song called “Versus Game” that comes attached to a new self-directed video that centers around a giant beach ball and some dog-walking shenanigans. Watch and listen below.

Tenderness is out 10/6 via Arbutus.