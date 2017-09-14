Now, Now – “Yours”

Back in May, Now, Now released their first new song in five years, “SGL,” and today they’ve finally followed it up with another new one called “Yours,” which they played live during their run of tour dates earlier this year. The glimmering, ’80s-inspired production is indicative of the sonic shift on their forthcoming album — we talked about the change in our recent interview with the duo — and, while it’s a tentative leap forward for the group, it all locks into place by the time they settle into a groove by the end of the song. Listen to it via The Fader below.

“Yours” is out now.