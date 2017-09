Lorde’s sophomore album Melodrama is one of the best albums of the year, and its next official single is going to be the Tove Lo co-write “Homemade Dynamite” (following “Green Light” and “Perfect Places“). Today, it’s gotten a star-studded remix featuring SZA, Khalid (who is opening for her on her European tour leg), and Post Malone. Listen to it below.

Melodrama is out now via Republic/Lava.