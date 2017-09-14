Stream Metz Strange Peace

In an era of political turmoil and widespread angst, Metz’s Strange Peace provides a timely coping mechanism. The Toronto-based noise punks’ third album is a thrashing 36 minutes of sonic catharsis that begs to be seen live. Laden with hypnotic riffs and Alex Edkins’ delightfully coarse vocals, the album has a basement-to-radio quality. Metz maintains the relentless punk energy from their first two albums, but with a more accessible play-through; Strange Peace could serve as a comfortable introduction to noise punk.

The album name, Strange Peace, along with song titles like “Mess Of Wires,” “Drained Lake,” and “Lost In The Blank City” function as apt descriptors for the viscerally charged work. “Dig A Hole” is a quick dose of 90s-esque poppy punk, and a rousing precursor to the final track, “Raw Materials.” “Raw Materials” starts anxious and frenetic, but is steadied by a catchy chorus leading into a sweet outro. Born out of political defiance, punk rock is a necessary retort at this juncture; it can’t be dead, especially if Metz has anything to say about it. Stream Strange Peace via NPR.

Strange Peace is out 9/22 on Sub Pop.