Courtship Ritual – “Blunt As Naive” Video

We’ve heard from Brooklyn duo Courtship Ritual a few times since they released their debut LP, Pith, back in 2014 — last year we got two new tracks, “28” and “Down Low” — and at the end of the month, they’re going to put out a new EP called Chary. “Blunt As Naive” is the first we’re hearing from the release. It’s a needling song that alternates between spunky moodiness and a sort of celestial lightness thanks to Monica Salazar’s vocals. It reaches its peak at the prodding line “You put the bitter in your mouth/ You chew it up.” The song comes attached to a stylish video directed by Ben Searles. Watch and listen below.

The Chary EP is out 9/29 via Godmode.