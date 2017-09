Mister Heavenly — the group made up of Man Man’s Ryan Kattner, Islands/The Unicorns’ Nicholas Thorburn, and Cold War Kids/Modest Mouse/The Shins’ Joe Plummer — are releasing their sophomore album, Boxing The Moonlight, next month. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far — “Beat Down” and “Hammer Drop” — and today they’ve shared a third, the country-tinged and dance-y “Makin’ Excuses.” Listen below.

Boxing The Moonlight is out 10/6 via Polyvinyl.