Cloakroom – “Big World” Video

Doom-pop trio Cloakroom teased their sophomore album, Time Well, all summer with a new song and accompanying video each month. Continuing the trend past the album’s August release, Cloakroom put out a bewitching video for September. “Big World” sounds like something off of Title Fight’s dreamy, post-hardcore Hyperview, but stormier. In the video, shot by Steve Markos and Bruce Monkman, two young witches cast spells under kaleidoscopic candles and trees while smoke-filled bubbles undulate and burst in the air. Watch below.

Time Well is out now via Relapse Records.