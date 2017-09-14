Watch Fred Armisen & Carrie Brownstein Advocate Hugging, Not Punching Nazis On Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

On yesterday’s episode of Full Frontal, Samantha Bee investigated the rise of white supremacy in America. During the segment, she talked to Christian Picciolini, a former neo-Nazi and co-founder of the Life After Hate nonprofit, which seeks to educate and help ex-white nationalist leave their hate groups. “I would imagine in the history of the world, nobody’s changed their opinion because they got punched in the face,” says Picciolini. “Because it now makes them the victim. So…hug a nazi.” Although Bee doesn’t seem thrilled by the idea, she enlists her friends, Portlandia stars Fred Armisen & Carrie Brownstein, for a PSA demonstrating how to hug a nazi. Watch the full segment below; Armisen and Brownstein show up around 5:20.