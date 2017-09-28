First Aid Kit – “It’s A Shame”

Despite their Swedish heritage, sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg have a real knack for rootsy Americana. They proved that on their 2014 album Stay Gold, and now they’re proving that with new single “It’s A Shame,” a brightly polished folk-rock gem. “We went to Los Angeles last spring and spent five weeks there writing,” the Söderbergs explain in a press release. “It was a tough time for the both of us. We were in this beautiful sunny place, but mostly felt sad and lonely. ‘It’s A Shame’ is a song about the emptiness and desperation you feel after a relationship has come to an end. How you will go to great lengths just to numb the pain and feel less lonely.” Listen below.