While Frightened Rabbit specialize in an anthemic form of indie-rock sadness and Julien Baker plays spare, sad folk music, both are exceptionally good at capturing melancholia in song. So it makes sense that they’ve teamed up for “How It Gets In,” a very pretty and sad song from Frightened Rabbit’s new EP Recorded Songs. Listen to the full three-song collection, which also includes “Roadless” and “Rained On,” below.

Recorded Songs is out now.