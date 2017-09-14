Built To Spill Leaving Warner Bros After 22 Years

Built To Spill have released every album on Warner Bros Records since signing to the label in 1995. That’s six albums over the course of 22 years. But now, after two decades, the indie-rock veterans have finally decided to part ways with their longtime home. “We are moving on from warner brothers records and we are now running www.builttospill.com ourselves,” the band announced today in a post on their official Facebook page. “The newly designed website has links to videos and all our albums and coming soon all of the correct lyrics and a new merch store. Thanks to all the great folks at WBR that we have been lucky enough to work with over the years!”