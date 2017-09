We all want to be friends with Carly Rae Jepsen, and her new video gives us a taste of what hanging with the Queen Of Everything must be like. In the clip, Jepsen hangs out with her crew backstage and in hair and makeup trailers before a performance. “Cut To The Feeling” is a giddy, over-the-top pop song about getting straight to the point, and this clip is a stripped-down, no-frills interpretation. Watch the below.