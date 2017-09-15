“Cash Me Outside” Girl Signs To Major Label

14-year-old Danielle “Cash Me Outside” Bregoli has signed a record deal with Atlantic Records, according to TMZ. Last month, she released her debut single, “These Heaux,” under the name Bhad Bhabie and it’s racked up 21 million views on YouTube. The track debuted at #77 on the Billboard Hot 100, which makes her the youngest female rapper to ever chart.

Just yesterday, our Week In Pop column explored the scary world of insufferable YouTubers that are now making terrible rap music, and this feels like it falls under the same umbrella. From a meme to a dream. Embrace the darkness: