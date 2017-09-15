Petal – “Comfort” & “15”

Last month, Petal released a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” that’s included on a new 7″ that’s meant to mark time between Kiley Lotz’s 2015 debut Shame and the sophomore album she’s currently working on. The 7″ features two new songs. There’s the titular “Comfort,” which starts off slow and wistful and closed-off but gains confidence and clarity as it goes along, as Lotz repeats “I’m not your comfort anymore” until she’s starts to believe it. And then there’s “15,” a soft but assured piano ballad that feels resolute but conflicted, built around a trying question of “Is there someone else?”. Listen to both of them below.

<a href="http://runforcoverrecords.bandcamp.com/album/comfort" target="_blank">Comfort by Petal</a>

Tour Dates:

09/18 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge^

09/23 Montreal, QC @ O part Vys^

09/27 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel^

09/29 Chicago, IL @ Hideout^

09/30 Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse^

10/03 Seattle, WA @ Barbosa^

10/04 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge^

10/07 San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord^

10/09 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident LA^

^ w/ Slow Dancer

The Comfort 7″ is out now via Run For Cover Records.