Watch Bon Iver Perform With Aaron & Bryce Dessner At Cork Opera House

Bon Iver performed at the Cork Opera House in Ireland last night for the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival. He was joined by his good old friends Aaron and Bryce Dessner (of the National, who also played the fest) for “33 ‘God'” and an encore performance of “The Wolves.” Fionn Regan also performed on “00000 Million” and they covered the Irish folk musician’s own song “Abacus.” The show was also notable for a stripped-back Bon Iver band set-up (mostly only three members) and some noticeably different arrangements of old tracks, including fresh takes on “Woods,” “Calgary,” “29 #Strafford Apts,” and “8 (circle).” Watch the full set below — the Dessner brothers come in at the 1hr6m30s mark.