Steve Lacy, 19-year-old member of the Internet, has already had a hell of a 2017, producing for people like Kendrick Lamar and GoldLink and releasing his own solo debut Steve Lacy’s Demo. And over the weekend, he shared a very cool new track, an off-kilter but deeply Prince-influenced jam called “4Real.” Listen to it below.

Steve Lacy’s Demo is out now on Three Quarter. Also, Lacy’s Internet bandmate Matt Martians released the Kaytranada/BADBADNOTGOOD-produced “28” over the weekend.