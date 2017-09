Haley Fohr’s latest Circuit Des Yeux album Reaching For Indigo is about a month out from release, and so far we’ve only heard one song from it, “Paper Bag.” Today our colleagues at Spin present a second. “Black Fly” is a seven-minute stunner with verses like a Spaghetti Western score and a grandly operatic chorus, all knit from a fabric of fervent acoustic strums and eerie electronic accents. Dig into it below.

Reaching For Indigo is out 10/20 on Drag City. Pre-order it here.