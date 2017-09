Band To Watch alums Mannequin Pussy put out one of the best albums of last year, Romantic, and they’ve been touring pretty much non-stop in support of it — they’re currently opening for Japanese Breakfast. Today, they’ve shared a video for one of their sophomore album’s highlights, “Emotional High,” which follows the band around on tour in all of the fun and frenzy of that experience. Watch it via Uproxx below.

Romantic is out now via Tiny Engines.