Mackenzie Scott, the singer-songwriter who makes music under the name Torres, is following up her powerful 2015 LP Sprinter with Three Futures, her first album for 4AD. We’ve heard the intense “Skim” and the lovely title track, and now she’s shared a new track called “Helen In The Woods,” which comes with another creepy, disorienting video by director Ashley Connor to match the song’s buzzing rhythmic menace. Watch and listen below.

Three Futures is out 9/29 on 4AD. Pre-order it here.