Download Juicy J’s Highly Intoxicated Mixtape Feat. A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Smokepurpp, & More

It may only be Monday, but Memphis rap wildman Juicy J is already getting Highly Intoxicated. His new mixtape features guest appearances from Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, XXXTentacion, Slim Jxmmi, Project Pat, and Smokepurpp and production by Mike WiLL Made-It, Key Wane, TM-88, Crazy Mike, Southside, $uicide Boy$. Listen to the whole thing below or download it for free here.
Tracklist:
01 “Intro”
02 “Highly Intoxicated”
03 “Show Time” (Feat. XXXTentacion)
04 “Bitch From The Gram”
05 “That Ain’t You”
06 “Freaky” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & $uicideboy$)
07 “Dope Fiend”
08 “D’Usse & Ciroc” (Feat. Smokepurpp)
09 “Big Tymer”
10 “Kamasutra” (Feat. Cardi B)
11 “Dats What I Thought”
12 “Call My Lawyer”
13 “Up There” (Feat. YKOM)
14 “Watch Money Fall” (Feat. Rick Ross & Project Pat)
15 “Always High” (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)
16 “Petty” (Feat. Project Pat & Go)
17 “Get Back” (Feat. T Shyne & Slim Jxmmi)
18 “What Did I Do”
Highly Intoxicated is out now.