Download Juicy J’s Highly Intoxicated Mixtape Feat. A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Smokepurpp, & More

It may only be Monday, but Memphis rap wildman Juicy J is already getting Highly Intoxicated. His new mixtape features guest appearances from Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, XXXTentacion, Slim Jxmmi, Project Pat, and Smokepurpp and production by Mike WiLL Made-It, Key Wane, TM-88, Crazy Mike, Southside, $uicide Boy$. Listen to the whole thing below or download it for free here.

Tracklist:

01 “Intro”

02 “Highly Intoxicated”

03 “Show Time” (Feat. XXXTentacion)

04 “Bitch From The Gram”

05 “That Ain’t You”

06 “Freaky” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & $uicideboy$)

07 “Dope Fiend”

08 “D’Usse & Ciroc” (Feat. Smokepurpp)

09 “Big Tymer”

10 “Kamasutra” (Feat. Cardi B)

11 “Dats What I Thought”

12 “Call My Lawyer”

13 “Up There” (Feat. YKOM)

14 “Watch Money Fall” (Feat. Rick Ross & Project Pat)

15 “Always High” (Feat. Wiz Khalifa)

16 “Petty” (Feat. Project Pat & Go)

17 “Get Back” (Feat. T Shyne & Slim Jxmmi)

18 “What Did I Do”

Highly Intoxicated is out now.