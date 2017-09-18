Lido Pimienta Wins 2017 Polaris Music Prize

Lido Pimienta has won the 2017 Polaris Music for her 2016 album La Papessa, which was voted the Canadian Album Of The Year by a panel of music journalists and broadcasters. The Colombian-Canadian musician beat out a field of nominees that also included Leonard Cohen, Feist, BADBADNOTGOOD, Tanya Tagaq, and Weaves. Check out the shortlist and watch the entire ceremony below.
A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation
BADBADNOTGOOD – IV
Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker
Gord Downie – Secret Path
Feist – Pleasure
Lisa Leblanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?
Lido Pimienta – La Papessa
Tanya Tagaq – Retribution
Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude
Weaves – Weaves
Lido Pimienta’s ‘La Papessa’ Has Won The 2017 Polaris Music Prize #polaris2017 pic.twitter.com/rW9WSajMRc
— Polaris Music Prize (@PolarisPrize) September 19, 2017