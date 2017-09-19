Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow (Remix)” (Feat. Kodak Black)

Right now, the #2 song in the United States of America is “Bodak Yellow,” an unlikely street-turned-crossover smash from unlikely great rapper Cardi B. Cardi’s song title is a reference to Kodak Black, the troubled young Miami rapper, and the title serves as a tacit admission that she patterned her flow on the song after the one he used on his 2014 track “No Flockin.” And now Cardi has released the first official “Bodak Yellow” remix, and she’s pretty much turned the song over to Kodak completely. The new remix features a couple of Kodak verses in between Cardi’s hooks, and it’s a bit weird to hear his drawly, muttery style in there with her ultra-emphasized hard Bronx accent. But it’s still a nice gesture. Check out the remix below.

Cardi’s debut album is apparently coming out this fall.