Hollywood Bowl Announces Willy Wonka Concert With Weird Al As The Oompa Loompas

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory will be brought to life at the Hollywood Bowl starting 11/3. While the film plays, a live cast will perform its iconic music alongside an orchestra. The show will star John Stamos as Willy Wonka, Elle King as Veruca Salt, Giancarlo Esposito as Candy Man, Finn Wolfhard (aka Mike from Stranger Things) as Charlie, Ingrid Michaelson as Mrs. Bucket, Richard Kind as Grandpa Joe, and last but not least: Weird Al Yankovic as the voice of the Oompa Loompas. Tickets go on sale 9/23 at 10 AM PST here. Check out the poster above.