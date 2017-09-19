Westside Gunn & Conway – “RIP Bobby”

Over the weekend, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, the legendary pro-wrestling heel manager and commentator, died at the age of 73. Heenan might be the greatest comedic genius ever to make a living in the field of professional wrestling, and he was a crucial part of the WWF’s ’80s boom period. After all, it was Heenan who kept finding all these monster bad guys to go up against Hulk Hogan and lose. Westside Gunn and Conway, the two hardhead Buffalo underground-rap brothers, are some of the greatest wrestling fans in music today, and they’ve paid Heenan tribute with a new track called “RIP Bobby.” It’s not about Heenan, but there’s a memorable audio clip of Heenan in there. Otherwise, regular collaborators the Alchemist and Daringer produced the track, and it’s a piece of confident, laid-back, hard-as-fuck East Coast rap music from two of the best guys making it right now. Listen below, via 2 Dope Boyz.

Conway’s new mixtape More Steroids is apparently coming soon.