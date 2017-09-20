Common Holly – “Playing House”

Common Holly is the project of the Montreal songwriter Brigitte Naggar, and next week she’s releasing a new album called Playing House. We’ve heard a few tracks from it already, including “Nothing” and “If After All,” and today she’s shared the title track. The whole album looks at the dissolution of a relationship in gorgeous slow-motion, and “Playing House” is a particularly heart-wrenching one. It’s about a spontaneous getaway that’s taken in an attempt to retain the spark, but instead just ends up hammering home how over everything is. “It’s a distance we can travel to forget the thickening unease,” she sings over gentle picking and soft handclaps that sound serene but also delicately fragile, sort of like the foundation of the relationship in question. “I’ll play mama, you’ll play daddy and we’ll ruin us beyond repair.” Listen via Paste below.

Playing House is out 9/25 via Solitaire Recordings. Pre-order it here.