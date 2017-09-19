Ezra Koenig Shares Update On New Vampire Weekend Album

Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig has been busy working on Neo Yokio, his new anime series for Netflix starring Jaden Smith. But in an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 today, he offered a rare update on Vampire Weekend’s upcoming fourth album, which still has the working title Mitsubishi Macchiato.

“It’s getting there. I feel like it’s close to being done,” Koenig says. The band has been in the studio with Ariel Rechstaid, possibly BloodPop, and a whole “cast of characters.” And while Koenig wouldn’t reveal the “strong contender” they have for the final album title, he did explain the idea behind the working title:

The last album was kind of our darker one. A little more somber, a lot of death and kind of sadness. And unfortunately I can’t fully shake that. There’s always going to be an element of that. But I liked the name Mitsubishi Macchiato because it reminded me to wake up a little bit too and maybe get back to some other vibes. It’s going to be a mix. That last album felt very kind of autumnal, wintry, and I wanted to do something that at least has elements of springtime. Because life has to keep going. So you know, macchiato wakes you up, Mitsubishi makes you happy.

Neo Yokio hits Netflix on Friday; hopefully, Mitsubishi Macchiato or whatever it’s called won’t be too far behind.