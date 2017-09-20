Hear Arcade Fire’s Studio Cover Of John Lennon’s “Mind Games”

Lately, Arcade Fire have been covering John Lennon’s 1973 marital-discord anthem “Mind Games.” They debuted it live at a Lollapalooza aftershow at Chicago’s Metro last month, and they played it again during Lollapalooza itself. And now there’s also a studio version. Arcade Fire recently recorded a Spotify Single for the streaming service. And in addition to a live-in-studio take on “Everything Now,” the title track from their new album, they also did a grand and sweeping take on “Mind Games.” Stream the Spotify Single below.

Everything Now is out now on Columbia.