Mystikal Indicted On Rape And Kidnapping Charges

Last month, after turning himself in at a police station, the veteran New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping. Mystikal denied the charges and said that he planned to enter a not guilty plea. And now KSLA reports that a Caddo County, Louisiana grand jury has indicted the 46-year-old rapper with one count of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

The charges stem from an incident at a Shreveport, Louisiana casino in October 2006. Another man has also been indicted for rape and kidnapping, while one woman has been indicted for obstructing justice. Mystikal’s bond has been set at $3 million.

In 2003, when he was still near the peak of his career, Mystikal pleaded guilty for sexual battery and extortion for forcing his hairstylist to perform sex acts on him and two bodyguards. He spent six years in prison and was released in January of 2010.