Stream Omni Multi-task

The Atlanta trio Omni — which includes former Deerhunter guitarist Frankie Broyles, alongside ex-Carnivore Philip Frobos and Doug Bleichner, formerly of Warehouse — make twitchy, bouncy, catchy-as-hell postpunk, the sort of thing that NME would’ve fallen in love with if it had come from Glasgow in 1983. Later this week, they’ll release Multi-task, their second album, a fun and immediate record from a trio who sound very locked-in. We’ve posted the early tracks “Equestrian” and “Southbound Station,” and now you can stream the whole album below, via Noisey.

Multi-task is out 9/22 via Trouble In Mind.