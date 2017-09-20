All Pigs Must Die – “Blood Wet Teeth”

The Boston hardcore supergroup All Pigs Must Die includes members of the Hope Conspiracy, Converge, Trap Them, and Bloodhorse. Together, they make a punishing, all-consuming version of hardcore, one that sounds a whole lot more like metal than like punk. Next month, they’re coming back with the new album Hostage Animal, and we’ve already posted the early track “A Caustic Vision.” Today, they’ve shared the excellently titled “Blood Wet Teeth,” a damaging beast of a song with guitars that do the black-metal nervous-hummingbird thing. Check it out below, via Team Rock.

Hostage Animal is out 10/27 on Southern Lord.