Ty Dolla $ign – “Message In A Bottle” & “Dawsin’s Breek” (Feat. Jeremih)

R&B lothario and serial collaborator Ty Dolla $ign will release a new full-length called Beach House 3 next month, and today he’s sharing a couple new singles from it. Unfortunately, “Message In A Bottle” is not a Police cover, but it’s pretty good anyway — a dusky and low-key slow jam that lets Ty$ creep around in his gruff lower register without losing that graceful fluidity he usually brings to his vocals. The other new track is a Jeremih duet somewhat humorously titled “Dawsin’s Breek.” Listen to both songs below.

Beach House 3 is out 10/27 on Atlantic. Pre-order it here.