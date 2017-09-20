Citizen – “Fever Days”

Next month, the majestic Michigan/Ohio punk band Citizen will release their new album As You Please, which reflects, among other things, the opiate addiction and economic desperation that frontman Mat Kerekes has seen in his Toledo hometown. We’ve posted the videos for the early singles “Jet” and “In The Middle Of It All,” and now Citizen have also shared “Fever Days,” which sounds sort of like what might happen if Weezer became incredibly depressed and then attempted to make shoegaze-metal. Listen to it below.

As You Please is out 10/6 on Run For Cover.