Jay Som released one the best albums of the year so far, Everybody Works, and they’re currently on tour. Melina Duterte and crew stopped by our NYC offices today before their show at Bowery Ballroom tomorrow to perform a few songs for us. They did “Baybee” and “The Bus Song” off Everybody Works and “I Think You’re Alright,” which was on a 7″ from last year. Check out their entire Stereogum Session below.

Everybody Works is out now via Polyvinyl.