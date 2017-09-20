No One Buys Records Anymore So Liam Gallagher Has To Make His Own Tea

Liam Gallagher has to make his own goddamn tea backstage and it’s all your fucking fault, you wankers. Gallagher was recently the subject of the BBC Music series Backstage Pass, and in his episode they shadow him before and after his set at Lollapalooza Paris. A viral highlight from the episode is Gallagher ranting while he’s making tea and blaming it all on young kids who don’t buy records anymore. “Now you gotta do it yourself these days, y’know what I mean? ‘Cause these fucking little smartasses download fucking tunes for nish,” he says. “Then they wonder why there’s no real rock ‘n’ roll stars around, ’cause this is the shit you’ve got us doing. Fuckers.” Watch below.

Liam Gallagher making tea is the best thing you'll see today. As you were. pic.twitter.com/JaAB0p6Qr2 — BBC Three (@bbcthree) September 20, 2017

As Spin points out, it looks like what he’s brewing isn’t actually isn’t tea at all, but still… he should have four geezers doin’ it for him!